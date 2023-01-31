Ohio

Ohio Infant Dies a Month After Returning Home From Abduction

Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive last month after the car they were in was stolen.

An infant who was recently returned to his mother from an alleged kidnapping died Saturday after he was rushed to the hospital.

Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive last month after, authorities alleged, a woman stole a car with them still inside. Both boys were returned home to their mother in Ohio, Columbus police said last month.

Columbus police were called Saturday to a residence for reports of a baby not breathing. Ky’air was pronounced dead after he was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, police said.

A cause of death has not been released.

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing the 2010 Honda Accord outside a restaurant in the Short North neighborhood on Dec. 19, with both twins inside.

