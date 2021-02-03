Andre Hill

Ohio Police Officer Charged With Murder in Andre Hill Death

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday

By Farnoush Amiri

Ginnie Vogts, a representative from Showing Up for Racial Justice Columbus (SURJ), along with other allies participate in a call to action "White People Stop Calling the Cops on Black People" protest hosted by SURJ in front of the house of the neighbor who called the police on Andre Hill the night he was shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio on December 28, 2020. - A white police officer who shot dead a Black man in Columbus, Ohio, last week was fired on December 28, city officials said. The death of Andre Maurice Hill triggered outrage in a country that has been racked by protests against police brutality and systemic racism since the spring.
Stephen Zenner/ AFP via Getty Images

A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s non-emergency call after 1 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released in December.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.

Hill was on the garage floor for several minutes without an officer on the scene coming to his aid.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

