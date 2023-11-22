Oil group OPEC and its allies delay policy-setting meeting by four days

Meetings of the influential Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, have been rescheduled from Nov. 25-26 to Nov. 30, sending prices down by over $3 per barrel in Thursday intraday trade.

The OPEC Secretariat, which made the announcement, did not disclose the reason for the postponement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.