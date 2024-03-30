Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Patrol says it diverted traffic after a barge hit a bridge

The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, reopened after engineers deemed the bridge safe to handle traffic.

By Associated Press

Damage following a barge hitting a bridge in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it temporarily closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River.

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The bridge crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir.

About an hour later, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the bridge had reopened after engineers inspected the damage and deemed the bridge safe to handle traffic.

"US-59 is now OPEN at the Arkansas River, south of Sallisaw near the Sequoyah/LeFlore County line after a barge hit the bridge," the government agency posted to X. "Engineers inspected the structure and found it safe to reopen."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There were no reports of injuries on the highway or the barge, Stewart said.

It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

The Trump camp assails Biden for declaring March 31, Easter Sunday, as Transgender Day of Visibility

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Some of Trump's allies in Congress already support his 2025 ideas on deportations and Jan. 6 pardons

The news came as engineers worked Saturday to lift a section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it crumpled into the Patapsco River as a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

Video shows the moment a large container ship collides with Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge overnight Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The ship hit the bridge, which carries Interstate 695 across the Patapsco River at the Port of Baltimore, at a support pier. There were cars on the bridge at the time of the collision and collapse.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us