Olive festivals are putting a tangy twist on springtime fruit celebrations

What to Know Visit the Olive Festival at 123 Farm at Highland Inn & Ranch in Cherry Valley on March 23 and 24

The Olive & Lavender Festival in Paso Robles will take place on May 11

Olive-picking opportunities happen at select farms and locations in November, including at 123 Farm

CHERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, AND AVOCADOS, TOO: Springtime around California is a colorful cornucopia of fruit festivities, the day- or weekend-long parties that offer zingy tastings, intriguing activities, and the kinds of pursuits that are a little educational but maybe a tad wacky, too. We do love our quality produce here in the Golden State, and when the warmer weather arrives, it feels like there's a strawberry festival every other weekend (and, yes, the occasional cherry and avocado festival, too). But let's make way for one of the smaller fruits at the center of the seasonal spotlight, a tasty, tree-grown orb that has a stone snugly at its center: the olive. It may not "spring" instantly to mind when we think of the other superstars of the spring food festival circuit, but you can find a couple of places that pay piquant homage to olives, olive dishes, and, oh yum, olive oil.

123 FARM... in Cherry Valley has a few foodie favorites on its annual calendar — a sourdough bread bash took place earlier in 2024 — but if you'd like to say olive, er, I love you to all things olive, you'll want to visit the farm on March 23 and 24. Admission is free once you pay for parking, but do keep some funds for food. Spanish Chorizo Carbonera, made with organic olives, is on the menu, as a Lemon Olive Oil Cake. The free lecture on both days is about curing artisanal olives. But wait: Paso Robles is also synonymous with olive-y eats, thanks to its vineyard-close character, and on May 11, both olives and lavender will be the festive focus. Vendors and demos are on the schedule, and a cooking contest, too.

PICKING OLIVES? That's an autumn activity in many verdant California communities, including at 123 Farm. Keep your eye on the farm's social accounts for information about joining in as November grows closer, or inquire at other near-to-you spots known for their luscious and large olive orchards.