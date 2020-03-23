Olympic Gold Medalist Cameron van der Burgh Battling Coronavirus

Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he has been battling coronavirus for the last two weeks, according to NBC News.

The 31-year-old South African swimmer won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics and silver in Rio four years later. He retired in 2018.

In a series of tweets Sunday, van der Burgh detailed that he had been "struggling" with COVID-19, the disease associated with the new coronavirus, for 14 days.

He disclosed his diagnosis amid growing calls for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed.

