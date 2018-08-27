A professional camera with more than 2000 images of couples celebrating weddings and engagements has been found in Brooklyn, and now the woman who found it is trying to get it back to its owner.

Evann Clingan was having lunch with her family in Dumbo Sunday when she spotted a DSLR camera sitting on the ground near the Brooklyn Bridge. She looked around for its owner but there was no one around, so she resolved to take it and find the owner herself. “I thought maybe they were loading their car and left it out. Someone could just pick it up and steal it, unfortunately in New York City it’s a possibility,” she said.

Clingan opened the photos to see whether there were any identifying details of the camera person on the memory card, when she discovered the thousands of special photos.

“I immediately realized the most recent photo as someone’s engagement pictures. I kept scrolling to find something that might help me find the person and realized it was full of wedding and engagement images from August.”

Clingan is herself getting married next month, and said she had a “particular soft spot” for the person who may have lost their camera for this reason.

“[A photo is] the piece you get to keep after your wedding day is done, and knowing that you can't really recreate the situation and repeat the photos after the day is done I’m sure the photographer panicked, not to mention the camera equipment...I’m sure it's just as much losing the memory card with thousands of irreplaceable photos.”

Clingan has filed a report with police and has also placed a listing on Craigslist looking for the photographer. If you know who the camera may belong to, contact us at limnewyork@nbcuni.com.