One dead, 2 injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado

Police said the shooting at the Citadel Mall appeared to be "a targeted dispute between two groups."

One person was killed and two more were seriously injured in a shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call of shots fired at the Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. local time, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a news conference Sunday.

Police found the incident started when two groups got into a fight that turned violent. Cronin said the fight "appeared to be a bit of a fistfight" before gunfire broke out. It was not an active shooter situation, Cronin said.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," he said.

Multiple people have been detained, Cronin said, and police are working to determine whether the shooter is among them.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

