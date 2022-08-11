One of the State's Squeeziest Celebrations Is Ready to Tart

What to Know Lemon Festival in Downtown Chula Vista

Saturday, Aug. 13

Cook-offs, live music, eats, drinks, and activities

TARTING SOON: There are those happenings that will start soon, the various parades and concerts and tastings that have a definite beginning point on the calendar. But if you're talking lemons, then you may just be talking about when a lemon-centered event will "tart" rather than a "start." For lemons are just about the tartest and tastiest goodie around, which is part of their appeal. (Or, yes, a-peel, if you're so inclined.) But something else that's quite appealing about the sunshine-bright, ultra-juicy, adorably oblong-ish orbs? They have a way of prettily popping up at so many California-based bashes. Not only do lemons roll into the spotlight of various foodie festivals, but they frequently boast starring roles at their very own lemon-themed larks, from Upland to Goleta. And in Chula Vista?

IT'S ALL ABOUT LEMONS... on Saturday, Aug. 13 as lemon-inspired cook-offs, lemon-lovely tastes, citrus-bright sips, and other fruit-fun activities spring up around the downtown area. "Eat, Drink, and Be Zesty!" is the tempting call to action, and there's a lot of zest to go around during the seven-hour happening. Third Avenue is the spot, and if you're wondering how the lemon stands tall in Chula Vista's story, the town was indeed hailed as the "Lemon Capital of the World" back in the day. Lemon lusciousness still abounds, and definitely has played a major role over the last quarter century. The 2022 to-do is, in fact, the 25th Lemon Festival, making it especially auspicious (and delicious). More details? Squeeze by this site for information. Are you hankering for more Golden State fests that honor this golden fruit? Sweet: The Goleta party will tart, er, start in September.