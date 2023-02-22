Oodles of Daffodils — Like 80,000 — Are Expected to Bloom at This Julian Farm

What to Know Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting March 3, 2023

$5 for guests ages 4 and older; $25 for an armband that gives guests access to "unlimited activities" (the petting zoo, tractor-pulled hayrides, and more)

FEBRUARY'S COLDEST BLAST... may impact the sprouting schedules of gardens across the Golden State, but we can still keep an eye out, and an evergreen hope in our heart, when it comes to the flowers of early springtime. We're talking about wildflowers, of course, the California poppies and goldenrods and other pop-up-everywhere favorites, the ones that draw people to remote hiking trails and hidden hillsides. But cultivated flowers will also be coming to the flowery forefront in the weeks ahead, including those lemon-bright gems set to adorn Julian Farm and Orchard.

DAFFODIL DAYS... will begin at the activity-packed destination on the first Friday in March, and continue over several weekends through both March and April. The blooms are "weather dependent," of course, and the frosty front sweeping through much of the region as February concludes could have an impact. Your best bet is to follow the farm's social pages, all to see what is afoot. The U-Pick Daffodils are a popular choice for visitors, as is jumping into an outdoorsy activity. There are a few to peruse, including a cute petting farm, and choosing the $25 armband might be the way you want to go (that gives the wearer unlimited access to the goings-on around the destination).

THESE BULB-TASTIC BEAUTIES... are also seen dotting other mountain-high communities in the spring, with various Gold Country locations and Twin Peaks, near Lake Arrowhead, sporting their own daffodil-delightful scenes. The perennial is almost like spring itself in flower form, thanks to those frilly edges and trumpet-like center. For more information on picking daffodils in Julian, and how to make the most of your day out among the daffies, click. By the by, "over 80,000" daffodils are expected to pop during the 2023 season, a sight to behold (weather, be nice).