Donald Trump

Opera Singer Charged With Hitting Officer With Flagpole During Capitol Riot

Audrey Ann Southard, 52, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged with a host of offenses

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An opera singer who once played Carnegie Hall participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where she attacked a federal police officer with a flagpole, federal authorities said this week.

Audrey Ann Southard, 52, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged Tuesday with a host of offenses, including assault on a federal officer, after she was captured on video yelling, "Tell Pelosi, we are coming for that b----," according to an affidavit supporting her arrest.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The FBI learned about Southard through a tipster, who led agents to the suspect's social media, where she boasted about her travels: "DC Taking it back!"

U.S. & World

recall alert 1 hour ago

Fisher-Price Recalling Baby Soothers After 4 Infant Deaths

Business 3 hours ago

Walmart Joins Target in Saying Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpCapirol riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us