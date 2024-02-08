Over 2M garment steamers recalled for burn hazard

Over 2 million garment steamers sold in the U.S. and Canada were recalled Thursday after it was found they can spew hot water while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image steamers. Many of the recalled products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart or Amazon and cost between $14 and $35.

The announcement comes after the commission received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the nozzle. The number includes 23 reports of burn injuries.

In addition to the 2 million recalled steamers, 13,000 were sold in Canada.

The impacted model numbers include:

Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447

Vornado model number VS-410

Sharper Image model number SI-428

The steamer’s brand name appears on the side of each unit and a label located on the bottom of the steamer includes the model number.

CPSC advises anyone with a recalled steamer to stop using it immediately and contact Vornado for a refund or free replacement steamer. To reach the company, call 888-240-2786 or visit www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs.