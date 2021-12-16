Pasadena

Over 50 Cats and Kittens Taken From Hoarder in Pasadena

Pasadena Humane has given the felines holiday-themed names to encourage residents to adopt the so-called “Christmas Cats.”

Pasadena Humane

Many of the 52 cats and kittens rescued by Pasadena Humane from a local owner hoarding them in unsanitary conditions will be looking for new homes this weekend, officials announced Thursday. 

Pasadena Humane has provided necessary medical care and given the felines holiday-themed names to encourage residents to adopt the so-called “Christmas Cats.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Jolly, Merry, Jingle and their buddies will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before heading home with new owners.    

“We are counting on the support of the community to help us find homes for the cats,'' Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said. ``If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats.''

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Pfizer Tests Extra COVID Shot for Kids Under 5 in Setback

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump White House Made ‘Deliberate Efforts' to Undermine Covid Response, Report Says

The cats were living in the home and in a crawlspace under the house in what the agency called a "hoarding situation." The exact location was not identified.

Pasadena Humane will also host a Winter Wonderland cat adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday. Discounted adoptions will be available for all cats 6 months and older. No appointment is necessary. 

More information about the cats is available at pasadenahumane.org.

This article tagged under:

Pasadenahoarder
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us