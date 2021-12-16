Over 50 Cats and Kittens Taken From Hoarder in Pasadena

Many of the 52 cats and kittens rescued by Pasadena Humane from a local owner hoarding them in unsanitary conditions will be looking for new homes this weekend, officials announced Thursday.

Pasadena Humane has provided necessary medical care and given the felines holiday-themed names to encourage residents to adopt the so-called “Christmas Cats.”

Jolly, Merry, Jingle and their buddies will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before heading home with new owners.

“We are counting on the support of the community to help us find homes for the cats,'' Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said. ``If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats.''

The cats were living in the home and in a crawlspace under the house in what the agency called a "hoarding situation." The exact location was not identified.

Pasadena Humane will also host a Winter Wonderland cat adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday. Discounted adoptions will be available for all cats 6 months and older. No appointment is necessary.

More information about the cats is available at pasadenahumane.org.