Bahamas

Owner of Bahamian diving experience launches investigation after shark attacks US boy

Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment

By Associated Press

Skyline of Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas.
Getty Images

The owner that operates a diving experience in the Bahamas where a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark this week said late Wednesday that an internal investigation is underway.

Stuart Cove, of Blue Adventures, said in a statement that his company is cooperating with police and that the diving experience has temporarily closed.

“Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable,” he said.

Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cove said a dive instructor and a dive guide were in the water when the incident occurred and that they provided immediate medical attention.

He said the incident is the first of its kind since the experience began operating in 2006.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bahamas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us