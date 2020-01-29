Oxnard Police Officer Killed in Crash

An Oxnard police officer was killed in a traffic crash Wednesday, the department confirmed.

Officer Nathan Martin, 45, was killed in a motorcycle crash while off-duty, Oxnard police said in a newsconference. Martin was was killed in a crash with a semitruck, police said.

Martin was a father of three.

The officer was killed just before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Third Street, a senior Oxnard police officer confirmed.

The California Highway Patrol was handling the death investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.