Atlanta

Ozzie, the World's Oldest Male Gorilla, Dies at 61 at Atlanta Zoo

“While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend," a zoo official said

Zoo Atlanta via Facebook

Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died, Zoo Atlanta officials said Tuesday. He was 61.

The western lowland silverback was found dead by his care team Tuesday morning, the zoo said in a news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The cause of death wasn't known, but over the last 24 hours Ozzie had been treated for facial swelling, weakness and an inability to eat or drink, the zoo said.

Ozzie was one of 13 gorillas at Zoo Atlanta who tested positive for COVID-19 last year. Officials said at the time that they believed the apes contracted it from a zoo worker who had been fully vaccinated and wearing protective equipment. The worker was asymptomatic.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 2 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Ukraine 3 hours ago

Blinken: No Concessions in Response to Russia on Ukraine

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

AtlantaGorillaZoo Atlanta
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us