Pa. ‘Probably' Won't Know Presidential Election Results on Nov. 3, Pa. Governor Says

An influx of millions of mail-in ballots across Pennsylvania means that the state will probably not know the results of the presidential race on Election Night, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday as he urged patience while results are certified.

The warning came as the governor and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar revealed some 2.1 million mail-in ballots have been returned already, with the total expected to rise to around 3 million by the time the Nov. 3 election happens.

“The fact is, counting the surge in mail in ballots is gonna take, we’re sure, more time than it used to,” Wolf said. “And we probably won’t know the results on Election Night, so all of us are gonna have to be patient.”

Uncertainty in Pennsylvania – a crucial swing state pickup for both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden – on Election Night will likely have an effect on the entire race and could delay the time, or even date, by which prognosticators may declare a winner.

But while the message may be alarming to some, it’s not completely abnormal Wolf and Bookvar said. The secretary of state reminded people that official results are never certified on Election Night and that the state has up to 20 days after the election to certify them.

The 3 million mail-in ballots that are expected to be cast by Nov. 3 would represent about half of the 6.1 million votes cast by Pennsylvania in 2016. This year’s vote total is expected to eclipse the figure set four years ago, with more than 9 million people registered to vote – a state record.

Both Woolf and Boockvar also urged people who have requested and received a mail-in ballot but have not returned it yet to avoid a potential Post Office slow-down and “just walk it in” to their county election office, satellite election office or secured drop box before Nov. 3.

That is an important option for voters as President Trump’s administration continues to try to limit in court the date by which mail ballots can be tallied.

Wolf’s administration got only a partial win this week as the Supreme Court refused to review a state Republican attempt to limit mail-in ballots received after Election Day. The decision, at least for now, would allow the state to count absentee ballots received up until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, though these ballots would still have to have been sent by Nov. 3 at the latest.

However, the Supreme Court left open the possibility that it could take up the case after the election is over and potentially rule in favor of voiding ballots received after Nov. 3.

Given all the “flying court decisions,” Bookvar suggested that anyone who has received a mail-in ballot should fill it out and return it as soon as possible, ideally in person and before Election Day.

The 2020 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetime, and voting is already underway. You can make your voice heard by using NBC10's voter's guide here.

