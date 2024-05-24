Twilight at the tram is magical: The Palm Springs attraction is open later this summer

What to Know Later summer season hours at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

May 24-Sept. 1; the final tram of the day will head down from Mountain Station at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday

Guided Walks on the Desert View Trail and Long Valley Nature Trail are relaunching on May 26

WINDOWS OF WONDER: People who adore the thrills of a tram ride, especially one that ascends or descends a few thousand feet in just a few minutes, know that part of the charm of the up-in-the-air adventures comes from the views outside the windows. The views are vast, or sweeping, if you prefer to be slightly more poetical, and taking in the great swaths of the surrounding landscape while moving up, up, up to a peak-topping spot or down, down, down back to where you arrived is part of the fly-high fun (nope, you're not flying, but it may feel, at times, like you are). But what if stars and moonlight were framed by those windows, and the sight of the night as it begins to deepen? Call it one of the sweetest pleasures of the Palm Spring Aerial Tramway's later summer hours: Twilight is a terrific time at the tram, especially when you're moving toward Mountain Station or back to the attraction's low-elevation starting point.

OTHER WONDERS... await in the summer months, beyond the extended summer hours. Guided Walks return to the Desert View Trail and Long Valley Nature Trail if you'd like to become better acquainted with the area's flora and fauna. Both midday walks — Desert View sets out at 11 a.m. and Long Valley Nature at 1:30 p.m. — are included with your admission, and no extra fee or reservation is required. But if you arrive for an earlier stroll, will you stay for the Gloaming Hour, when the crevice and canyon shadows grow longer as you ride back down on the tram? There's plenty of hiking to do to pass the hours, and, of course, the Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café. Be sure to check all of the hours and details before heading to the attraction.

SUMMER MOUNTAIN NIGHTS: "The Tramway's summer schedule provides the opportunity for Palm Springs residents and visitors to spend more time outside in the cooler air during the hot summer months," says Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols. "And nighttime views from the tram cars and Mountain Station are truly spectacular. After dark is a magical experience while either dining or just enjoying the views across the Coachella Valley from 8,516 feet." Happy twilighting while tramming, Palm Springs lovers and summer adventurers.