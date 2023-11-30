Palo Alto Networks reaches a big milestone, and it's Jim Cramer's top cybersecurity stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named Palo Alto Networks (PANW) his top cybersecurity stock pick after the company became the first in its group to reach a $100 billion market cap.

"The winner and new champion of cybersecurity may actually be Palo Alto," Cramer said during "Squawk on the Street," citing the milestone that was a goal of management.

Cramer also prefers Palo Alto over peers like Fortinet (FTNT). That's because Palo Alto's revenue channels are more diversified and less cyclical, allowing the firm to service larger clients at greater scale.

Palo Alto shares, a holding in Jim's Charitable Trust, were up nearly 1% in Thursday morning trading to over $291 each. PANW is the Trust's third-best performing stock in 2023, more than doubling year to date.

