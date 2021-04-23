Palos Verdes

10 Undocumented Non-Citizens Detained After Panga Boat Found in Palos Verdes

The 10 "undocumented non-citizens" were taken into custody and are currently being processed, according to HSI.

By Shahan Ahmed

An abandoned panga boat was discovered in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday morning and 10 undocumented non-citizens were found hiding in brush nearby, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations.

The panga boat was discovered in the Bluffs Cove area of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to HSI.

The initial call, which came in around 7:59 a.m., was for an ocean rescue with Los Angeles County lifeguards responding to the area, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The fire department concluded that no one was injured and needed to be taken to a hospital.

The 10 "undocumented non-citizens" were taken into custody and were being processed, according to HSI.

No other details were immediately available.

