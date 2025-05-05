San Diego County

At least 3 dead after small boat overturns off San Diego County coast

The boat overturned just north of Torrey Pines State Beach.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three people are dead and nine missing after a panga boat overturned Monday morning off the San Diego County coast.

At around 6:30 a.m., a boat overturned off Del Mar just north of Torrey Pines State Beach with three confirmed dead and four people taken to the hospital, said Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez. Some of the survivors were rescued by lifeguards, authorities said.

Crews were searching for more survivors in the water, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on the small, open, outboard-powered craft. Initial reports have ranged from nine to 16 people.

"We're just doing our due diligence by checking if there's anybody else in the waters," Sanchez added. "And to this point, I don't have anything else to report, as far as missing or accounted for."

Petty Officer Chris Sappey, a public affairs specialist with the San Diego Coast Guard, said the boat was believed to be smuggling migrants into the United States. Details about their nationalities were not available, Sappey said.

Details about the ages of the men and women aboard the boat were not immediately available, but Sappey said two children were believed to be on board.

