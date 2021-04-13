Paper Source

Paper Source Vendors Left Pleading for Payment as Executives Seek $1M in Bonuses

The details of Paper Source’s executive bonuses came to light in a federal bankruptcy meeting of creditors

Princeton, New Jersey, USA, December 24, 2018:paper source store front.
Getty Images

In the heart of the pandemic, when thousands of the nation’s retail stores were closed, the stationery chain Paper Source paid its top seven executives a combined $1.47 million in bonuses.

Now that the company is in bankruptcy, its executives are seeking an additional $1 million in potential bonuses at the same time that many of the vendors it works with — largely greeting card companies run by women — are struggling to be repaid as little as $5,000.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The details of Paper Source’s executive bonuses came to light in a federal bankruptcy meeting of creditors late last week.

U.S. & World

Daunte Wright 5 hours ago

Minnesota Police Chief and Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

US to Withdraw All Troops From Afghanistan by Sept. 11

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Paper Sourcecoronavirus pandemicbankruptcy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us