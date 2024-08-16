Utah

Paralympic snowboarder saves man from truck fire in Utah

Zach Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8

By Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paralympic snowboarder Zach Miller says he's adding "firefighter" to his resume.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Team USA representative was riding his motorcycle down a highway in Parleys Canyon, Utah, when he saw white smoke coming from a pickup truck also driving down the roadway.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Miller, who was on his way to a snowboarding training session, quickly went into action. And it was all caught on his GoPro camera.

Video showed a fire in the truck's wheel well as Miller frantically waved for the driver's attention. The driver of the truck then pulled over, and was shocked when the 22-year-old told him what was happening.

"Literally on fire?" the driver asked Miller.

The two then quickly opened the truck's hood and used some water bottles to put out the flames.

"This is your reminder to always have something in your car to deal with fire in case something similar happens to you or someone you share the road with!" Miller wrote on Instagram.

U.S. & World

georgia 11 mins ago

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument

Supreme Court 17 mins ago

Supreme Court temporarily rejects Biden administration request that would expand Title IX protections

Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8.

He has won two world championships, the latest in 2022 in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 competition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us