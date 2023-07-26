One year out: Paris preps for the 2024 Olympic Games

A year from now, the world's eyes will be on Paris as some of the best athletes from around the world will descend on the city of lights for the 2024 Olympic Games.

There will be 18 days of competition, 32 different sports and 329 medal events and you’ll be able to catch the action on NBC Bay Area.

As we start to look ahead, Jessica Aguirre takes us to France where the host city is making final preparations.