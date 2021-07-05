New York City

Party All Night? NYC Agency Floats Plan for 24-Hour Entertainment Districts

nyc bar crowd
Getty Images

What to Know

  The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency's proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night
  The city's Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density "where a limited 24-hour program might be tested"
  The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office. The report notes that Amsterdam began allowing nightlife venues to apply for 24-hour licenses in 2012

The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency's proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night.

The city's Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density “where a limited 24-hour program might be tested.”

The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office.

“Cities around the world are expanding the way institutions and businesses can operate at night, as limitations on closing hours have pushed late-night activity to unlicensed venues, sometimes coming into conflict with residential uses,” the report says. “Uniform closing hours for nightlife businesses can result in groups of people congregating in the street, elevating tensions between patrons and residents.”

The report notes that Amsterdam began allowing nightlife venues to apply for 24-hour licenses in 2012, “developing strict criteria for potential applicants that included cultural significance, accessibility to public transportation, and locations without ‘inconvenience to local residents.'"

New York City's Office of Nightlife, part of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, was created in 2017 to serve as a liaison between nightlife operators and city enforcement agencies.

