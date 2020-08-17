Puerto Rico

Party Official: FBI Arrests Puerto Rico Legislator, 3 Others

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details

By DÁnica Coto

FBI agents on Monday arrested Puerto Rico Rep. María Milagros Charbonier and three other people, a spokesman for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party said.

Raúl Colón, a spokesman for the president of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, told The Associated Press that an adviser for Charbonier notified the president of the arrest. No further details were immediately available.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced an upcoming press conference about a public corruption case.

Charbonier recently said the FBI interviewed her and had seized her phone.

She is one of Puerto Rico's most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as representative since her election in 2012 but just lost in Sunday's primaries. Charbonier also previously served as secretary general for the New Progressive Party.

