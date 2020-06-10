San Luis Obispo County Deputy Hospitalized in Paso Robles Shooting

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday morning in downtown Paso Robles.
The deputy was in serious, but stable, condition, according to the sheriff’s department.
People in the Central California city's downtown area off the 101 Freeway were asked to shelter in place due to the search for the shooter. Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the neighborhood.
No arrests have been reported.
The Associated Press reported that the shooter opened fire on a police station. A motive was not immediately known.
The shooting began at about 3:45 a.m., and the gunfire continued for several minutes. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the search for the shooter Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.
Law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC station KSBY-TV that they found a body on train tracks in Paso Robles. They are attempting to determine whether the deceased individual in connected to the shootings.
A description of the man who opened fire on law enforcement officers was not immediately available.
