San Luis Obispo County Deputy Hospitalized in Paso Robles Shooting

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday morning in downtown Paso Robles.

The deputy was in serious, but stable, condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Correction: the barricade is between 10th and 13th on Spring Street in Paso Robles, focused aound the park. Sheriff’s plane and CHP helicopter still circling overhead. Do not try to come through the area, the scene is very active. pic.twitter.com/0xK9Qn1Gbv — Aja Goare (@ajagoare) June 10, 2020

People in the Central California city's downtown area off the 101 Freeway were asked to shelter in place due to the search for the shooter. Armored SWAT vehicles responded to the neighborhood.

No arrests have been reported.

The shooting has stopped since 0400. LE in the area searching for suspect. If you see something, say something. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 10, 2020

The Associated Press reported that the shooter opened fire on a police station. A motive was not immediately known.

The shooting began at about 3:45 a.m., and the gunfire continued for several minutes. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department tweeted about the search for the shooter Wednesday around 6:30 a.m.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC station KSBY-TV that they found a body on train tracks in Paso Robles. They are attempting to determine whether the deceased individual in connected to the shootings.

Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.

Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.

Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.

One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.

If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

A description of the man who opened fire on law enforcement officers was not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.