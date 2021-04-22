Florida

Passenger Survives Being Hit in the Head by Flying Turtle on I-95

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car

Getty Images

It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Earth Day Climate Summit: Biden Pledges to Cut Gas Emissions by Half

Daunte Wright 10 hours ago

Daunte Wright to Be Eulogized at Minneapolis Funeral

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police officer Andre Fleming said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaVolusia Countyturtle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us