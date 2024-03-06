Pawsport Napa Valley is raising a toast to our besties with deals and dogly delights

What to Know Pawsport Napa Valley is a benefit for Napa Humane

NAPA VALLEY IN LATE WINTER, and even the very first days of spring, goes gloriously golden in several spectacular parts, thanks to the presence of wild mustard. These richly hued blooms draw visitors eager to get a joyful jumpstart on the blossom-iest time of year, and those who love gold-toned vistas. But you might also say that, come March, Napa Valley also goes Golden, as in Golden Retrievers, and Blue, as in Blue Heelers, and Grey, as in Greyhounds. For that's the month when Pawsport Napa Valley draws dogs, and dog-loving humans, to the area, all to give some sweet support to animals in need. Oh yes: The canine-centered campaign is also about deals, tastes, and savings around the region, with two dozen wineries and restaurants in the loop. We'll paws here for greater effect: There are "over $900 in experience and goodies" on the table for Pawsport holders throughout the program, which concludes on March 31. Oh yes: And the Pawsport itself costs $60.

THE 2024 LINE-UP? It includes Merryvale Vineyards, Dutch Henry Winery, and Cosentino Winery, as well as several other sip-and-sun favorites. Oh yes: You're invited to visit "with or without your pooch," so invite your four-footed travel buddy along if they'd love to snooze while you enjoy a libation near a picturesque vineyard. Napa Valley has become known as a destination for both people and pups to visit together, with numerous businesses welcoming our woofers throughout the calendar. But if you plan on stopping by in March, to admire the wild mustard or simply enjoy the coming of spring, consider inviting your canine along, and securing a Pawsport Napa Valley to up, er, pup the flavor of your wine country escapade.