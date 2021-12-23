Pelé Released From Hospital, Will Continue Tumor Treatment

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Pelé, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.

Later on Thursday, Pelé posted a picture on social media from his younger days and said, “the smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I’m coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages.”

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.