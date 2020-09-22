Air Force Two

Pence's Jet Returns to Airport After Hitting Bird on Takeoff

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar

By Aamer Madhani

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Air Force TwoMike Pence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us