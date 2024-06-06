Animals

Watch: Penguins from St. Louis Zoo visit eye doctor in adorable video

The flightless seabirds even went for an elevator ride before getting their eyes checked out.

By Eric Mullin

Who knew a trip to the eye doctor could be so adorable?

The St. Louis Zoo documented a group of its penguins going for a recent eye exam.

Penguins from the Gentoo, King and Southern Rockhopper flocks were shown waddling their way to see veterinary ophthalmologists from Animal Eye Associates of St. Louis.

Along with being delightful to watch, this kind of checkup is also important for penguins. Cataracts and other eye conditions are commonly seen in penguins as they age, according to the St. Louis Zoo.

