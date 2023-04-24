What to Know Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for "Jackass" star Bam Margera after he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera after he allegedly punched his brother in the face Sunday morning in the Philadelphia suburbs.

State police Troop J announced the arrest warrant in a tweet:

Police said Monday troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m. for a disturbance report.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, star of "Jackass," "Viva La Bam" and other projects, fled the scene into a wooded area before troopers arrived and has not been seen since, police said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at the non-emergency number 610-268-2022.

