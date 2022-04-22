Supreme Court

Person Sets Themself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The area was closed for investigation Friday night after the unidentified person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital

The US Supreme Court
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

A person set themself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the unidentified person to a local hospital.

The Supreme Court was not in session at the time, and Congress is in recess. The Capitol is directly across the street from the Supreme Court.

NBC News has reached out to the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtfire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us