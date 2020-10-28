Philly Declares Curfew After Nights of Unrest Over Killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

What to Know After two nights of protest, unrest and looting following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., Philadelphia is calling for residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The curfew is aimed toward slowing down looting and other damage

Wallace was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday.

A citywide curfew is now in effect for Philadelphia following two nights of protest, unrest and looting in the aftermath of Philadelphia police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr.

The curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. and will last through 6 a.m. Thursday. Residents are being urged to stay inside during that time. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may choose to operate delivery services past 9 p.m.

Governor Tom Wolf also signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia.

Hundreds have gathered peacefully to speak out against social injustice. But their voices are being drowned out by others taking advantage of this time to sow mayhem.



I signed this proclamation so commonwealth resources can be provided quickly to protect lives and property. https://t.co/6nn7scX5ZC — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 28, 2020

Wolf's proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to help Philadelphia deal with the continued unrest.

"Over the last few days, hundreds of people have gathered to peacefully speak out against social injustice, but their voices are being drowned out by others who are taking advantage of this fragile time in their city to sow mayhem and discord," Gov. Wolf said. "I signed this proclamation so commonwealth resources can be provided quickly to protect lives and property."

Businesses in neighborhoods throughout the city boarded up Wednesday ahead of the curfew. Walter Wallace Jr.'s father said the looting does not honor his son.

"I'm against this looting and tearing up the city," Walter Wallace Sr. said. "We need to come together instead of divide. We're tearing up our own community, resources and will have nothing to go back to."

Police said they've seen a concentration on big box stores in areas where looters can gather quickly. They also said they're noticing more of a spontaneous pop up element to the looting compared to the looting that took place in May and June.

Philadelphia is using roving teams of officers that specialize in responding to looting calls. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw described the curfew as an additional tool.

"At some point, we have to make that we are not only continuously evaluating the effectiveness of the curfews, but evaluating to determine if we're reaching the point of diminishing returns," Outlaw said.

Most of the protests after two Philadelphia police officers shot a knife-wielding Wallace during a domestic call in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood have remained peaceful, however, there have been clashes with police at times in West Philadelphia. Some of the protesters threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding officers, leaving dozens of officers hurt.

Police say a total of 81 people were arrested between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with 53 of those arrests being for burglary and eight for assault on police.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 23 officers were injured, nine police vehicles were damaged and nine ATM machines were blown up during the unrest. All of the injured officers were treated at the hospital and later released.

Outlaw said some of the officers were hit by bricks, rocks and even blood.

"We've heard reports of officers saying they're throwing Molotov cocktails, they're bringing bricks in backpacks," Outlaw said. "We're not talking about little rocks, stones and pebbles. These are folks intentional on bringing certain things to hurt us."

Looters have ransacked stores in West Philly, Port Richmond and other neighborhoods over the past couple of nights.

Small business owners are picking up the pieces following a night of looting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. NBC10’s Deanna Durante speaks with frustrated residents.

Early Tuesday evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's office confirmed that the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing to head to Philly by Friday. Guard members will help protect local property and supplement the Philadelphia Police, a Guard spokesman told NBC10.

Wallace, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed Monday night in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The officers shot him after he refused to put down a knife, police said. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues and the officers have yet to be named.

Wallace's family said he was a husband, father and aspiring musician who struggled with mental health issues. Wallace’s family has urged people not to loot in their loved one’s name.

Outlaw said Wednesday that the 911 calls and body cam videos of the shooting will be released "in the near future." She also said Wallace's family would see the footage before it was released to the public.