Photographer Injured in Frightening Fall at Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade Rally

The photographer was taking a shot of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife when she fell from a stage.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Rams victory parade photographer was injured Wednesday in a frightening fall from a stage during a rally with the team and fans outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Video shows the photographer fall as she was preparing to take photos of Matthew Stafford and his wife after the rally in Exposition Park.

Photographer Kelly Smiley retweeted a video of the fall and said, "That's me. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok."

She later tweeted that she fractured her spine.

A GoFundMe fundraiser titled "Help Kelly Get Back On Her Feet!" was started to raise money for her medical expenses and camera equipment, which was damaged in the fall.

Smiley is from Long Beach, according to her website. She graduated from San Diego State University and works as a photo editor with the NFL, NHL and NBA, according to the site. 

Tim Kothlow, NFL photo editor, established a GoFundMe page on Smiley's behalf. Nearly $19,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

"Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community," he said in the post.

Video of the fall appears to show Stafford say something to wife Kelly, then walk away as she checks on Smiley.

The rally featured players, coaches and family members on a stage in front of fans outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Several players, including Stafford, spoke at the rally, which followed a one-mile victory parade in Exposition Park.

