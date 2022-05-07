Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits

As the 2022 Kentucky Derby kicks off at Churchill Downs, there's one other aspect of the event that audiences look forward to besides the horses — the eye-popping outfits and hats of the fans. Here's a look at some of the most decorative pieces that the attendees wore.
A spectator walks to the grandstand prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
A race fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A race fan poses in front of a wall of roses before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisvill
Brittany McKewn, of Asheville, NC, wears a hat shaped like a rose before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Two women pose for a picture in front of a mural before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A race fan adjusts her hat before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
A spectator walks the grounds prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Star Jones attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Blair Eadie attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jack Harlow attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Elle Smith attends the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.