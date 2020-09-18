Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As news spread on Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at home, a crowd gathered at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. to light candles and mourn the feminist, legal and cultural icon.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, earning the nickname the Notorious RBG from her admirers. Ginsburg was widely known for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises, which included five bouts with cancer, beginning in 1999. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.