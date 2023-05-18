San Bernardino

Photos: Firefighters Rescue Dog From a San Bernardino Sinkhole

A dog appeared to be healthy and unharmed after it was hoisted from a 15-foot deep sinkhole in a parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters rescued a dog from a sinkhole in San Bernardino.
Sam Bernardino County Fire Department

Firefighters hoisted a dog to safety Wednesday after it was trapped in a 15-foot sinkhole in San Bernardino.

The sounds of barking coming from the sinkhole in a parking lot in their neighborhood told residents something wasn't right, so they called 911.

Firefighters used a special camera to get a view of the dog and the inside of the sinkhole. An urban search and rescue team responded to the scene.

Crews slipped a rope around the dog and hoisted it to safey. The dog appeared to be healthy and unharmed.

It was unclear how long the dog was in the sinkhole. The dog was turned over to San Bernardino Animal Control for transport to a veterinarian.

