Photos: Landmarks Light Up Purple, Gold to Remember Lifelong Laker Kobe Bryant

Purple and gold illuminated several buildings and landmarks in Los Angeles and across the country on Sunday night in remembrance of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in the crash.

He won five NBA titles during his 20-year career with the Lakers. Hailed as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, the kid from Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania would grow up to enter the NBA draft, skip college and ultimately retire in 2016 as the league's No. 3 all-time scorer. Bryant remained there until Lakers forward Lebron James passed him on Saturday.

Below, a look in photos at how the city of LA and the country is remembering Bryant and his storied championship career.