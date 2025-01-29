Photos: Massive response to crash of commercial jet, helicopter into Potomac

By NBC Washington Staff

A massive emergency response is underway after an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Fireboats are in the water, and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area are also at the site on both sides of the river.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. An Army official said there are preliminary indications three people were on board the helicopter.

At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is ongoing.

CORRECTION (Jan. 30, 2025, 2:40 a.m.): An earlier version of this gallery stated the crash happened Monday night. It happened Wednesday night, Jan. 29.

Emergency vehicles and rescue crews gather along the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after an air crash near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency vehicles and rescue crews gather along the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after an air crash near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington, D.C. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington, D.C. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Onlookers watch as emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Onlookers watch as emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
An information screen in Reagan National Airport’s empty baggage claim area displays emergency instructions after a plane crashed into the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C. (Photo: ULYSSE BELLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
An information screen in Reagan National Airport’s empty baggage claim area displays emergency instructions after a plane crashed into the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C. (Photo: ULYSSE BELLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m., according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m., according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Lights from emergency vehicles are seen as rescue crews gather along the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., after an air crash. A passenger jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Lights from emergency vehicles are seen as rescue crews gather along the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., after an air crash. A passenger jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance as a police vehicle blocks the entrance to the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after a regional jet from Kansas crashed into after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance as a police vehicle blocks the entrance to the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after a regional jet from Kansas crashed into after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A U.S. Park Police officer carries police tape near the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A U.S. Park Police officer carries police tape near the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA). A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia. A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a military helicopter Sikorsky H-60 while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time, according to a FAA statement. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

