Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights

Demonstrators joined together on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 across the U.S. after a draft leaked suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be looking to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
See the protest pictures from Washington D.C., New York, California, Texas and more.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Demonstrators gather near the federal courthouse to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Ring Young, 24, from Washington, demonstrates outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Demonstrators gather near the federal courthouse to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to Politico.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Protesters embrace as demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at a park in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Demonstrators holding signs protest outside of the U.S. Courthouse in response to a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 3, 2022.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Protesters rally in support of abortion rights, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Renee Bracey Sherman, with We Testify, speaks during a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Protesters rally in support of abortion rights, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Protesters rally in support of abortion rights, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in New York.