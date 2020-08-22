Photos: Somber Memorial Held for Fallen Military Members Killed in Training Incident

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The lives of eight U.S. Marines and one U.S. Sailor were honored Friday during a somber memorial at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Battlefield crosses were displayed and American flags were draped over caskets as personnel in facial coverings held portraits of the fallen heroes. The group died following a "training mishap" on July 30 off San Clemente Island when the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) they were in began to sink.

A total of 15 Marines and a sailor were in the AAV at the time of the training exercise.

15 photos
1/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
U.S. flags drape over caskets of the fallen during a memorial on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
2/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Personnel carry a casket into an aircraft.
3/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Personnel salute the fallen as a casket lays in a hearse.
4/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California is held.
5/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin is held.
6/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, California is held.
7/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon is held.
8/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas is held.
9/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California is held.
10/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Pfc. Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky, 20, of Bend, Oregon is held.
11/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 22, of Harris, Texas is held.
12/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
A portrait of Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California is held.
13/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Mourning military members place a Marine helmet on a firearm to complete a battlefield cross.
14/15
A military member kneels before a portrait of Cpl. Rodd.
15/15
15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Nine battlefield crosses are displayed to commemorate the lives of the fallen.

