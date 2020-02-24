Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center

Twenty-thousand mourners -- including fans, professional athletes, musicians and more -- paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center on Monday morning.
Joined by a choir,
Beyoncé took the stage to kick off the celebration of life ceremony. Described as "a very close friend of the Bryant family," she performed her hit song "XO" followed by "Halo."
Bryant's widow and Gianna's mother,
Vanessa Bryant, delivered a tearful eulogy remembering the two who were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash along with seven others.
"He was the most amazing husband," Vanessa Bryant said. "Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I was fire. He was ice. Vice versa at times. ... He was my everything."
Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' General Manager and Bryant's longtime agent, also spoke, detailing how he texted with Kobe minutes before the fatal crash. Bryant explained how he wanted to help a friend -- Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who was also on the helicopter, get an internship.
"Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future," Pelinka said.
Below, a look in photos at the family and friends who paid tribute to the late NBA legend in the "House That Kobe Built" during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
Vanessa Bryant is helped off the stage by former NBA player Michael Jordan after speaking during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Former Los Angeles Lakers watch during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant's parents Joe and Pam Bryant arrive for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Mark Parker attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerry West and Steve Ballmer attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
US basketball executive Rob Pelinka speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
US-Italian basketball coach Geno Auriemma speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
Retired US basketball player Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
US musician Alicia Keys performs during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
Retired US basketball player Michael Jordan cries as he speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.