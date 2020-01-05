rolando

Pickup Truck Driver Flees After Crashing, Landing Atop Car

By Sophia McCullough

truck on car
Lisa Dye

A pickup truck driver fled the scene after crashing and landing on top of another vehicle in Rolando on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police responded to College Avenue and University Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after reports of a truck hitting a van and then landing on top of another car. The picture above shows the gray Chevrolet Silverado half on the red car just past the intersection.

The truck driver exited the vehicle and took off running, police said. The driver has not yet been found, as of Sunday evening, and the incident has turned into a hit-and-run.

Those inside the victims' cars received minor injuries, police said.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

rolandohit and run
