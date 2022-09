A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said.

According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated.

AIRCRAFT DOWN | FS62 | Mount Baldy Rd/Glendora Ridge Rd #MountBaldy | At approx. 8 a.m. #LACoFD units responded to a helicopter down. 1 patient was treated and transported to a local hospital. @Angeles_NF @LASDHQ @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE #BaldyIC pic.twitter.com/wEB898Lm5R — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 4, 2022

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m., the department reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately known where the pilot had taken off from or where the aircraft was headed.