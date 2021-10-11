Small Plane Crashes Near Calif. High School

An aircraft has crashed near the campus of Santana High School in Santee, officials said shortly after noon on Monday.

After the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets, smoke was visible above Santee.

First responders from the Santee Fire Department and the San Diego Sheriff's Department have been dispatched to the scene, authorities told NBC 7.

At least two buildings appear to have been badly damaged by fire, with crews pointing water cannons at the structures and other buildings nearby. It's still unknown if anybody has been harmed in the incident. It's also not yet known how many people were aboard the aircraft when it came down.

The school, which is part of the Grossmont Union High School District, is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., school officials tweeted out that no students had been harmed when the plane came down; for now, however, the campus has been secured.

All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a "Secure Campus". — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.