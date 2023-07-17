O'Hare Airport

Plane debris lands in backyard near O'Hare Airport, authorities say

Federal officials are investigating after a piece of debris fell into a backyard near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight had landed safely at the airport on Monday when maintenance workers realized that an emergency evacuation slide was missing from the side of the aircraft.

That slide was later located in the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of North Chester, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the FAA is continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

