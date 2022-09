An aircraft that was taxiing at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne rolled over causing the plane to get damaged.

The La Verne Fire Department responded to the Brackett Field Airport around 9:25 a.m. Saturday after a single plane was taxiing on the runway and rolled over.

La Verne Fire is on scene of a small aircraft down at Brackett Field Airport. Minor injuries have been reported and the airport is currently closed to all air traffic.#lavernefiredepartment #lavernefire #lvfd #aircraftcrash pic.twitter.com/JKRgdnBLIN — La Verne Fire Department (@LaVerneFireDept) September 3, 2022

When authorities arrived they assessed the pilot suffered minor abrasions.

The pilot was not transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

After the incident the runway was shut down and the plane was removed.