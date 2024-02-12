New York

Small plane loses rear door mid-flight and safely lands at Buffalo airport

Police in a nearby municipality are looking for the door.

By Associated Press

FILE - A view inside Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground, according to police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.

The private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport, authorities said.

Police officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oregon to Southern California made an emergency landing Friday after a piece of the side of the plane detached mid-air.
New York
